ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: Spectacular Mithali Raj innings shatters many records

ICC Women's World Cup 2017: The Indian women's cricket team started its campaign in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup against the hosts England on Saturday on a winning note. Riding on a superb batting performance by the top order, India put up a strong total of 281 runs for the loss of three wickets. This was also Indian women's team's highest total in the 50-over format. Put in to bat, Smriti Mandhana struck a sizzling 90 off 72 balls in a dominating batting display. She added 144-runs for the opening wicket with Punam Raut (86 off 134) but the real star of the match was once again the Indian skipper Mithali Raj who smashed 71 runs and broke many records on her way. (AP/PTI) Here's a glimpse of her knock:

ICC Women's World Cup 2017: The half-century against England was Mithali Raj's 47th ODI fifty which is highest by an international woman cricketer. Mithali went past Charlotte Edwards, who had 46 fifties from 191 games (PTI)

ICC Women's World Cup 2017: This was also Mithali Raji's seventh consecutive half-century which is another record. Before the knock against England, Mithali had scored 70*, 64, 73*, 51*, 54 and 62* in her last six innings. (PTI)

ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Before going in to bat, Mithali was seen reading a book. Twitterati were full of awe for the Indian captain after the incident. After the match, she took to Twitter and explained the incident. "Well it was a perfect weather for a relaxing read," Mithali posted. (Women's World Cup/Twitter)

ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Mithali Raj has an average of 52.27 which is highest in women's ODI, among players who have featured in over 100 ODIs. (PTI)