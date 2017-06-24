PM Modi meets Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa in Lisbon, gets big hug from him; take a look
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Portugal on the first leg of his three-nation tour during which he will hold talks with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa to boost bilateral ties. (AP Photo)
Narendra Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Portugal on a bilateral trip. (AP Photo)
Both leaders will discuss ways to deepen India-Portugal cooperation. (AP/PTI Photo)
PM Narendra Modi gets big hug from Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa in Lisbon. (AP Photo)
Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa tweeted this is an excellent opportunity to review the implementation of the accords agreed during his India visit and sign new agreements. (AP Photo)
Earlier in January this year, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa had visited India. (Twitter Photo)
Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva received Prime Minister Modi at the airport earlier in the day. (Twitter Photo)
The highlight of PM Modi's four-day three-nation visit will be the US leg as he will be meeting US President Donald Trump for the first time on June 26 in Washington. (Twitter Photo)
From the US, he will travel to the Netherlands on June 27. (Twitter Photo)
