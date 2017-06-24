AMAZING! PM Narendra Modi shared these beautiful pictures ahead of his 3-nation tour
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today embarked on a three-nation tour of Portugal, the United States of America and the Netherlands. The highlight of his tour will be interacting with US President Donald Trump as he will meet him for the first time on June 26 in Washington. (PTI Photo)
"My USA visit is aimed at deepening ties between our nations. Strong India-USA ties benefit our nations & the world," PM Modi tweeted. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit to Portugal on 24 June 2017. He will be looking forward to meet with PM Antonio Costa. It is likely that both the leaders will review the progress of various joint initiatives and decisions. (Facebook Photo/Narendra Modi)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Washington, D.C. on 24-26 June at the invitation from US President Donald Trump. (Facebook Photo/Narendra Modi)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the Netherlands on 27 June 2017. PM Modi said, "We are celebrating 70 years of the establishment of Indo-Dutch diplomatic relations this year." During the visit, he will have an official meeting with the Dutch Prime Minister H.E. Mr. Mark Rutte. (Facebook Photo/Narendra Modi)
More from this section
- AMAZING! PM Narendra Modi shared these beautiful pictures ahead of his 3-nation tour
- Paris aiming high to boost its bid for 2024 Olympics against Los Angeles
- This is how the Russians are taking on ISIS in Syria
- India to buy 22 Predator Guardian drones from the US: What is so special about these, see pics
- OnePlus 5 vs iPhone 7 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus vs OnePlus 3t vs Xiaomi Mi 6: Specs, price, features compared, see pictures
- PSLV-C38 succesfully sends 31 satellites into space; check out pics
- Countdown for PSLV-C38 Cartosat-2 series satellite launch starts; India’s eye in the sky to get sharper, wider
- Paris Air Show: Here are the best picks from massive fair of aviation industry
- Shirdi Airport opening soon! Now travel from Mumbai to Shirdi temple town in 40 minutes; check images
No Comments.