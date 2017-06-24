AMAZING! PM Narendra Modi shared these beautiful pictures ahead of his 3-nation tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today embarked on a three-nation tour of Portugal, the United States of America and the Netherlands. The highlight of his tour will be interacting with US President Donald Trump as he will meet him for the first time on June 26 in Washington. (PTI Photo)

"My USA visit is aimed at deepening ties between our nations. Strong India-USA ties benefit our nations & the world," PM Modi tweeted. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit to Portugal on 24 June 2017. He will be looking forward to meet with PM Antonio Costa. It is likely that both the leaders will review the progress of various joint initiatives and decisions. (Facebook Photo/Narendra Modi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Washington, D.C. on 24-26 June at the invitation from US President Donald Trump. (Facebook Photo/Narendra Modi)