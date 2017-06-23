Paris aiming high to boost its bid for 2024 Olympics against Los Angeles

Olympics 2024: In July 2005, when Paris was defeated by only four votes from London in the final ballot for the 2012 Summer Olympics, the experience was traumatic. So, this time, Paris is leaving no stone unturned in showcasing its sights in race against Los Angeles. To boost its bid for the 2024 Olympics, Paris turned some of its world-famous landmarks over to sports for two days. (Reuters Photo)

Olympics 2024: On the river Seine, there will be 100-meter races on a track floating high-diving into the river, cycling around the Arc de Triomphe. (Reuters Photo)

Olympics 2024: The French capital will showcase other events too in race against Los Angeles for 2024 Olympics. (Reuters Photo)

Olympics 2024: Divers were demonstrating their skills from boards installed on the Alexandre III bridge that spans the river Seine, kayakers were paddling on the river and trampoline demonstrations were underway at the Petit Palais art museum. (Reuters Photo)

Olympics 2024: Parisians were also invited on Saturday morning to pedal around the Arc de Triomphe, where the frenetic vehicle traffic will be stopped for three hours. (Reuters Photo)