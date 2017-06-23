Top News:
  3. This is how the Russians are taking on ISIS in Syria

This is how the Russians are taking on ISIS in Syria

Fri June 23 2017, 4:22 pm
    Two Russian warships and a submarine in the Mediterranean have fired six Kalibr cruise missiles at Islamic State group targets in Syria. (Reuters Photo)

    Russian Defence Ministry said that Turkish and Israeli military "were informed in a timely manner of the missile launches through communication channels," but it did not mention the United States. (Reuters Photo)

    Russia suspended its communication channel with the US about military operations in Syria from Monday after a US jet shot down a Syrian warplane on Sunday, with Moscow accusing Washington of failing to issue a warning. (Reuters Photo)

    The Russian defence ministry said in a statement that Russia's Admiral Essen and Admiral Grigorovich warships and the Krasnodar submarine in the eastern Mediterranean fired six Kalibr missiles at command centres and weapons stores in Syria's Hama region. (Reuters Photo)

    "As a result of the surprise mass missile strike, command points were destroyed and also large stores of weapons and ammunition of the IS terrorists in the area of Aqirbat in the Hama province," it said. (Reuters Photo)

    The Russian Defence Ministry added that Russian planes then carried out aerial strikes that "destroyed the remainder of the IS fighters and their facilities." (Reuters Photo)

    The most recent such strikes were announced by the ministry on May 31, aimed at targets around Palmyra. (Reuters Photo)

    The Russian defence ministry said that IS this week has been moving forces into Hama province under cover of night and using large buildings there as command points and weapons stores. It said this was part of attempts to move out from Raqa towards Palmyra. (Reuters Photo)

