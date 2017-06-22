Top News:
Paris Air Show: Here are the best picks from massive fair of aviation industry

Thu June 22 2017, 4:09 pm
    At the 52nd Paris Air Show in Le Bourget airport, Airbus and Boeing again dominated the spotlight. With their battle for ever-larger slices of the lucrative pie in the sky, a lot of other interesting stuff also exhibited in the massive biennial aviation and defense industry gathering. An aerial view of an Airbus A380 during the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, France. (Reuters)

    An Airbus A321neo during the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, France. (Reuters)

    A Leonardo M-346FA fighter attack aircraft is seen on static display during the first day of the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, France. (Reuters)

    A Qatar Airways crew member presents the business class seats of an Boeing 777 aircraft during the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, France. (Reuters)

    Chinese UAV Wing Loong II is seen on the static display during the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France. (Reuters)

    Visitors look at Airbus H145M helicopter on static display during the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, France. (Reuters)

    Visitors looks at the flying car Pegasus 1, built by French entrepreneur Jerome Dauffy at Paris Air Show, in Le Bourget, east of Paris, France. Aviation professionals and spectators are expected at this week's Paris Air Show, coming in, in a thousands from around the world to make business deals. (AP Photo)

    A new fuel-efficient wingtip extension or winglet is seen on an Airbus A380 at the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport, near Paris, France. (Reuters)

    An Airbus A400M aircraft flies during a display on the first day of the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, France. (Reuters)

    A Boeing 737 Max takes part in flying display at the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France. (Reuters)

    An Embraer E195-E2, developed by Brazilian aerospace performs his demonstration flight at Paris Air Show, in Le Bourget, east of Paris, France. Aviation professionals and spectators are expected at this week's Paris Air Show, coming in, in a thousands from around the world to make business deals. (AP Photo)

    A Dornier 328 built by Dornier Luftfahrt GmbH performs his demonstration flight at Paris Air Show, in Le Bourget, east of Paris, France. Aviation professionals and spectators are expected at this week's Paris Air Show, coming in, in a thousands from around the world to make business deals. (AP Photo)

