Shirdi Airport opening soon! Now travel from Mumbai to Shirdi temple town in 40 minutes; check images

Shirdi airport - an infrastructure project that will allow one to travel from Mumbai to Delhi in 40 minutes flat - is all set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At present, it takes around five hours to cover the 238-km distance by road.



The domestic and international airport is still in the phase of final enhancements, but authorities are hopeful of having it ready for the inauguration in end of July this year. We take a look at some interesting facts about the Shirdi airport - a welcome relief for devotees. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

The airport is coming up fourteen kilometres from Shirdi and is set to significantly transform the temple town. The airport has been in part funded by the Saibaba Sansthan Trust. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

For now the airport has a terminal building, four watchtowers, an Air Traffic Control tower, a 2,500 metre runway and a single wide-gate which is manned by Maharashtra Security Force officials. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

In the second phase, four hangars will be added. These can be rented out to private jets. A new terminal building and an ATC tower will also come up. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Maharashtra Airport Development Company, the company that will own and operate the Shirdi airport has said that the runway can accommodate aircraft from ATRs to Airbus 320. In the beginning MADC expects around 4 flights a day, the Indian Express reported. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

There are also plans to exploit the vacant land to come up with facilities such as shopping complexes and five-star hotels and resorts. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

The Shirdi airport was sanctioned in 2010 in a bid to promote religious tourism. October 2018 marks the 100th death anniversary of Saibaba and the airport is coming up at this time to commemorate it. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)