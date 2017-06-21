Top News:
International Yoga Day 2017: These ladies are teaching yoga to the world, from changing lifestyles to making a living, here are top 5 to know

Wed June 21 2017, 3:30 pm
    International Yoga Day 2017: Generally, it is believed that men are ruling the market as far as Yoga teachers are concerned. But, there are some ladies too who have made a big mark and registered their presence in the world of Yoga teaching. These ladies are very popular on social media websites like Instagram, Facebook, etc. Some of these even train celebrities on how to stay fit through yoga, both mentally and physically. These yoga teachers are from various parts of the world and spreading good yoga techniques for the physical and mental well-being. Here are some of the top lady teachers of the world who are getting people to change their lifestyles and at the same time they are making a living out of it. (Image: PTI/ Social Media)

    Caitlin Turner She is also a big yoga celebrity on Instagram. Her account goes by the name of gypsetgoddess. Her Instagram account bio reads, "Caitlin Turner Journeying through the endless possibilities to live a life that I love, then sharing it all with you." (Image: Instagram)

    Shilpa Shetty Kundra Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is known for her yoga videos that have a propensity for going viral on YouTube. She also released a DVD of various techniques and postures. On the occasion of 3rd International Yoga Day, she posted a video of her doing Bakasana. "It's taken a lot of practice and it's finally happened! The harder the struggle the more glorious the triumph," Shilpa wrote on Twitter. (Image: IE)

    Rachel Brathen Rachel Brathen is an international yoga teacher and the author of the book Yoga Girl. She is one of the most followed yoga trainers on Instragram. The name of Brathen's Instagram account is yoga_girl. It has over 2.1 million followers. (Image: Instagram)

    Elena Brower She is teaching yoga for the past 16 years. She hails from New York but has given yoga training in Europe as well. People follow her on Instagram for various yoga techniques. (Image: Facebook)

    Payal Gidwani Tiwari Payal is based out of Mumbai. She is a known yoga trainer on the Mumbai social circuit. Payal has trained several celebrities in Bollywood. According to Money Bhaskar, she has trained Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar and Jacqueline Fernandes. People watch her vidoes a lot on social media for yoga postures too. (Image: Facebook)

