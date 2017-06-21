Top News:
  It's yoga not war: Aboard Indian Navy's submarine and largest aircraft carrier

It’s yoga not war: Aboard Indian Navy’s submarine and largest aircraft carrier

Wed June 21 2017, 1:51 pm
    Indian Navy officers on Wednesday performed Yoga with great zest onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya on the third edition of the International Yoga Day. (Indian Navy)

    Extreme situations and conditions do not stop the Indian Navy officers from taking part in the International Yoga Day event in confined spaces onboard INS Sindhughosh Submarine. (Indian Navy)

    Crew of submarine INS Sindhudhvaj started their day with Yoga to commemorate International Yoga Day. (Indian Navy)

    Rains failed to dampen the spirits of about 50,000 people, including officers onboard Indian Navy aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya. (Indian Navy)

    Yoga in confined spaces onboard INS Sindhughosh Submarine. (Indian Navy)

    As the entire world has been equally thrilled and pumped up to observe the occasion, Indian Navy officers performed Yoga with great enthusiasm. (Indian Navy)

    The age-old Indian practice has brought people from different culture and profession together. This could be clearly seen from the passion with which the Indian Navy officers are practicing yoga onboard INS Sindhughosh Submarine. (Indian Navy)

    Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the International Yoga Day celebrations in Lucknow. Indian Navy officers are practicing yoga onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya. (Indian Navy)

