‘Super fast’ Tejas Express gets its own special, powerful engine that can power the train at 160 km/hr. Check pics

Tejas Express: Within weeks of being launched, the swanky and luxurious Tejas Express has already got an exclusive engine! Locomotives are usually independent of trains and can be attached as the need arises. However, according to Anil Kumar Singh of Central Railways, Kalyan Diesel Loco shed has given the locomotive for Tejas a colour scheme to match the bright colour scheme of the the Tejas Express coaches - making it exclusive to the train. We take a look at the bright and colourful engine and check out its features:

The WDP3A diesel passenger locomotive can pull the train at a maximum speed of 160 kmph.

However, the route of the Mumbai-Goa Tejas Express do not allow the train to run at a speed higher than 130 kmph. Such engines may be helpful once the other Tejas Express trains (Delhi-Chandigarh and Delhi-Lucknow) start plying.

The WDP3A diesel engine can run on both direct current and alternate transmission.

The 3100 BHP engine has a powerful 16-cylinder, 4-stroke turbo super charged system. It has an axel load limit of around 19.5 tonnes.