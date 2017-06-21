‘Super fast’ Tejas Express gets its own special, powerful engine that can power the train at 160 km/hr. Check pics
Tejas Express: Within weeks of being launched, the swanky and luxurious Tejas Express has already got an exclusive engine! Locomotives are usually independent of trains and can be attached as the need arises. However, according to Anil Kumar Singh of Central Railways, Kalyan Diesel Loco shed has given the locomotive for Tejas a colour scheme to match the bright colour scheme of the the Tejas Express coaches - making it exclusive to the train. We take a look at the bright and colourful engine and check out its features:
The WDP3A diesel passenger locomotive can pull the train at a maximum speed of 160 kmph.
However, the route of the Mumbai-Goa Tejas Express do not allow the train to run at a speed higher than 130 kmph. Such engines may be helpful once the other Tejas Express trains (Delhi-Chandigarh and Delhi-Lucknow) start plying.
The WDP3A diesel engine can run on both direct current and alternate transmission.
The 3100 BHP engine has a powerful 16-cylinder, 4-stroke turbo super charged system. It has an axel load limit of around 19.5 tonnes.
Tejas Express (All-AC chair car) has been defined as the future of rail travel in India by Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu. Indian Railways has pitched the Tejas Express as a train that offers airline-like features. The train, with fares higher than Shatabdi, is part of the Railways strategy to generate more revenue by offering better passenger amenities.
More from this section
- Tubelight movie: 10 Interesting facts about what makes Salman Khan starrer special
- International Yoga Day 2017: These ladies are teaching yoga to the world, from changing lifestyles to making a living, here are top 5 to know
- It’s yoga not war: Aboard Indian Navy’s submarine and largest aircraft carrier
- ‘Super fast’ Tejas Express gets its own special, powerful engine that can power the train at 160 km/hr. Check pics
- Anil Kumble exits after Virat Kohli snub; here’s how cricketing world, from Sunil Gavaskar to Dean Jones, reacted; check out 5 quotes
- International Yoga Day 2017: PM Narendra Modi sparks inspiration, check out how India reacted
- International Yoga Day 2017: Narendra Modi, Yogi Adiyanath at Lucknow park kick off event, but here is how the world is celebrating event
- Airbus A320 Airspace launched with striking interiors, cool comfort; here’s how it looks
- Wow! China unveils world’s first train that runs on virtual tracks; lesson for India?
No Comments.