Anil Kumble exits after Virat Kohli snub; here’s how cricketing world, from Sunil Gavaskar to Dean Jones, reacted; check out 5 quotes
Former Indian skipper Anil Kumble resigned from the cricket team coach's post. He said that this course of action was the best for the team's future. He added, "Though the BCCI attempted to resolve the misunderstandings between the Captain and me, it was apparent that the partnership was untenable, and I, therefore, believe it is best for me to move on. Professionalism, discipline, commitment, honesty, complementary skills and diverse views are the key traits that I bring to the table.”
Former Indian batsman and now a cricket pundit Sunil Gavaskar made a very strong statement on the resignation of Anil Kumble. He said,"If any of the players are complaining, they are the ones who should be left out."
Current coach and former Australian cricketer Dean Jones has put a question mark on who holds the top spot in a cricket team. He said,"So the big question from Anil Kumble departing as coach of the Indian team .... who is the boss in a cricket team? the captain or the coach?"
Showing his support and disappointment over Kumble's resignation Bhogle said,"Organisations must strive to preserve committed people. I will be disappointed if there isn't a bigger role for @anilkumble1074."
The Olympic gold-medalist in shooting, Abhinav Bindra talks about his days as a student and how he hated his coach but still stuck to him. He said,"My biggest teachers was coach Uwe.I hated him!But stuck with him for 20 years.He always told me things I did not want to hear #justsaying."
The former English captain, Michael Vaughan thinks it is a great loss to the Indian team. He said,"India are losing a Great man in @anilkumble1074 ... really hope he stays in some role .... far too good a bloke to lose."
