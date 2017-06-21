International Yoga Day 2017: PM Narendra Modi sparks inspiration, check out how India reacted

International Yoga Day 2017: Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "today yoga has become a part of common man's life. There are many countries which do not know our language, traditions or culture but the entire world is getting connected with us because of yoga". PM Modi performs yoga along with thousands of others during a mass yoga event on 3rd International Yoga Day in Lucknow, on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. (PTI Photo)

International Yoga Day 2017: Ahmadabad: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, right and Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah perform Yoga during International Yoga Day celebrations in Ahmadabad, India, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. (AP Photo)

International Yoga Day 2017: New Delhi: NDA candidate for President of India Ram Nath Kovind participates in a yoga session, to mark the 3rd International Yoga Day 2017, in Connaught Place area of New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

International Yoga Day 2017: New Delhi: Delhi CHief Minister Arvind Kejrival shares a lighter moment with senior BJP leader Ram Lal as they join Yoga enthusiasts to perform Yoga to mark the 3rd International Yoga Day 2017 in Connaught Place area of New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

International Yoga Day 2017: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev performs Yoga during International Yoga Day celebrations in Ahmadabad, India, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. (AP Photo)

International Yoga Day 2017: Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in a mass yoga event at the Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan on the occasion of the 3rd International Day of Yoga - 2017, in Lucknow on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

International Yoga Day 2017: Mumbai: Members of Indian Navy perform yoga on the flight deck of INS Viraat, an Indian Navy's decommissioned aircraft carrier during International Yoga Day in Mumbai, India, June 21, 2017. (Reuters)

International Yoga Day 2017: Yoga in confined spaces onboard a Submarine. (Twitter/ANI)

International Yoga Day 2017: Coimbatore: Adiyogi is one of the most iconic & inspiring places in the world for people to take up Yoga. (Twitter)

International Yoga Day 2017: Shimla: Yoga practitioners participate in a mass yoga session on 3rd International Yoga Day at the Ridge in Shimla on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

International Yoga Day 2017: Guwahati: A Sadhu performs Yoga as others follow during the International Yoga Day at Kamakhya temple. (AP Photo)

International Yoga Day 2017: Chandigarh: People perform yoga on International Yoga Day in Chandigarh, India, June 21, 2017. (Reuters)

International Yoga Day 2017: Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das performs Yoga on the ocassion of 3rd International Yoga Day at Morhabadi grounds in Ranchi, Jharkhand on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

International Yoga Day 2017: Patna: Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology, Law & Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad perform Yoga during 3rd International Yoga Day at Shiva Ji Park in Patna on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

International Yoga Day 2017: New Delhi: Yoga enthusiasts perform yoga at Connaught Place area to mark the 3rd International Yoga Day 2017 in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

International Yoga Day 2017: Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa leads a Yoga session organised in Air Force Station, New Delhi (Twitter)

International Yoga Day 2017: Admiral Sunil Lanba CNS & naval fraternity at the Navy Yog Shivir conducted this morning at New Delhi (Twitter)

International Yoga Day 2017: Puri: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture of Prime minister Narendra Modi with message "Yoga for Harmony & Peace" at Puri beach of Odisha on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

International Yoga Day 2017: Patna: BJP senior Leader Shusheel Kumar Modi perform Yoga during 3rd International Yoga Day at Shiva Ji Park in Patna on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)