International Yoga Day 2017: Narendra Modi, Yogi Adiyanath at Lucknow park kick off event, but here is how the world is celebrating event

International Yoga Day 2017: It was a rainy start to the third edition of International Yoga Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to perform the ancient art in the capital of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow this year along with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The venue was Ramabhai Ambedkar Sabha Sthal with 51,000 participants present early morning to be the part of this grand international event. The NDA candidate for the Presidential election 2017 and Bihar Governor, Ram Nath Kovind went through the move at Central Park, New Delhi. Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev was present in Ahmedabad with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah and enlightened the participants with his Yoga skills. Meanwhile, countries like the United States, United Kingdom and China also participated in the event. Let's have a glimpse at how the ancient art was performed across the world:

London, United Kingdom: The event was titled as "Yoga for Peace" after the city suffered three terrorist attacks in the past two months. The iconic London Eye was also re-named for teh ocassion as the "Wheel of Yoga" by the High Commission of India, London and India Tourism's UK division who organised the event with UK-based yoga organisations. (Twitter)

United States: A large number of people comprising of the Indian community participated in the special yoga sessions organised by the Indian Consulate. Consul General Riva Ganguly led the Yoga Day celebrations at the Consulate premises, yesterday.(Twitter)

Beijing, China: Minister of State for External Affairs Gen. V.K. Singh participated with the people of China to perform the art at the Wonder structure, Great Wall of China. A large number of yoga enthusiasts took part to celebrate International Yoga Day.(PTI)

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: The Indian consulate in Jeddah and Arab Yoga Foundation has conducted Yoga session at Indian International School which was led by yoga guru Nouf Al Marwaai, president of Arab Yoga Foundation.(TOI)

Seychelles: This grand event did not even spare the beautiful islands on Seychelles. Jointly organised by the High Commission of India in Seychelles and the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, Government of Seychelles, the event was inaugurated by Idith Alexander, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture. It had a gathering of over 1,000 participants, including cabinet ministers, senior bureaucrats and children.(Official Site of Seychelles tourism).