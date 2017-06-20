Airbus A320 Airspace launched with striking interiors, cool comfort; here’s how it looks

Airbus A320 Airspace: To extend the successful 2016 introduction of the A330neo and A350, Airbus announced the new A320 which will feature the largest overhead bin in addition with better service, comfort and ambience. As A320 joins the Airspace family, passengers are likely to get substantial additional benefits. The designs are based on a steady range of cabin product elements that will add differentiation to airlines. Here are the design specifications that are not only award winning, but will also provide world class service. (Reuters Photo)

Airspace A320 Ceiling: The "Airspace Bin", instead of five bags, the new bin will now allow eight and also provide space for bigger and heavier bags. The new design will also feature iconic ceiling lighting consisting fully customised on-board luminary experience. This will begin straight at the entry of the aircraft with a welcoming ambiance. (Airbus)

Airspace A320 Economy seats: The new design will allow the passengers with benefit of sidewall panels with increased cabin width. This will provide the traveller with one more inch at shoulder level for extra personal space. (Airbus)

Airspace A320 entrance area patterns: Along with the new extensive seats for better space, A320 designed to feature coloured mood lighting, along with anti-bacterial coatings, automatic aroma dispenser, sound and optional touchless options. The new custom-cabin mood lighting creates a personalised in-flight experience. (Airbus)