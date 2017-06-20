Top News:
  3. Wow! China unveils world’s first train that runs on virtual tracks; lesson for India?

Wow! China unveils world’s first train that runs on virtual tracks; lesson for India?

By:
Tue June 20 2017, 1:10 pm
  • China virtual train, China versus India train, China railless train, world's first train on virtual tracks

    China has unveiled the world's first 'railless' train - a train that runs on virtual tracks! China is also testing a bus that can straddle the road, and allow traffic to pass under it. The new train is part of China's attempts to develop "intelligent rail express system". Instead of railway tracks, the train runs on rubber tyres. The train can move at a maximum speed of 70 km/hour. We take a look at this unique train and its special features: (Image by CRRC)

  • China virtual train, China versus India train, China railless train, world's first train on virtual tracks

    The 30-metre train has three carriages as of now and can carry 300 passengers. More carriages can be added - taking the total capacity up to 500 passengers. (Image by CRRC)

  • China virtual train, China versus India train, China railless train, world's first train on virtual tracks

    The new train is equipped with sensors that allow it to "read the dimensions of roads" and plan its own route, says CRRC. (Video grab from New China TV)

  • China virtual train, China versus India train, China railless train, world's first train on virtual tracks

    The train is powered by electricity as well, making it environment-friendly. On a full charge, the train can travel for distances up to 40 km. (Image by CRRC)

  • China virtual train, China versus India train, China railless train, world's first train on virtual tracks

    This Autonomous Rail Rapid Transit (ART) has been developed by China's CRRC Zhuzhou Institute. This company also makes key parts for high-speed railways. (Image by CRRC)

  • China virtual train, China versus India train, China railless train, world's first train on virtual tracks

    China plans to build a 6.5-kilometre ART line through downtown Zhuzhou for this new train and operations will start some time in 2018. (Video grab from New China TV)

More from this section

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top