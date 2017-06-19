Paris Air Show 2017: Here are some stunning flying machines on display

Plane giants are preparing to squeeze the last drop out of a once raging torrent of airplane orders without the razzmatazz of recent years, as the aerospace industry heads to a belt-tightening Paris Airshow looking for new sources of revenue. Here is a display of the stunning air machines at the 52nd Paris Air Show.

Workers move a Boeing 737 MAX on static display, before the opening of the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris. (Reuters)

A man walks past with his bicycle near a Japan maritime self-defense forces P-1 submarine-hunting aircraft, at Paris Air Show, on the eve of its opening, in Le Bourget, east of Paris. (Associated Press)

An Airbus A400M Atlas military aircraft participates in a flying display before the opening of the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris. (Reuters)

A man looks out of the door of a Embraer E195-E2 prototype, developed by Brazilian aerospace company Embraer, at Paris Air Show, on the eve of its opening. (Associated Press)

A Lightning 162 fighter participates in a flying display two days before the opening of the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport. (Reuters)

US soldiers stand guard as a Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II aircraft is moved on the eve of the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris. (Reuters)

A Dassault Rafale fighter participates in a flying display two days before the opening of the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport. (Reuters)

Workers move a Diamond DA42 MPP aircraft on static display, before the opening of the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport. (Reuters)

Visitors look at the Mitschubishi Regional Jet, Japan's first passenger aircraft in half a century, on static display, on the eve of the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport. (Reuters)

Aircraft are displayed on the eve of the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris. (Reuters)

An Embraer KC-390, a medium-size, twin-engine jet-powered military transport aircraft, is seen parked before a flying display, on the eve of the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget. (Reuters)

People look at a Wing Loong II drone, a Chinese made medium-altitude long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle, at Paris Air Show, on the eve of its opening, in Le Bourget. (Associated Press)

Two Patrouille de France Alphajets fly over a Dassault Falcon 2000LXS parked on a static display, on eve of the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris. (Reuters)

A new fuel-efficient wingtip extension or winglet is seen on an Airbus A380 on the eve of the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport. (Reuters)

A worker finishes installing an electrical UAV "ORCA" made by Eviation, on static display, before the opening of the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport. (Reuters)