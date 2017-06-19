Ram Nath Kovind named NDA pick for Presidential Election Candidate 2017; all you want to know in 5 brief points
Ram Nath Kovind Presidential Election 2017: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind as its candidate for the upcoming Presidential election to elect President Pranab Mukherjee's successor. BJP president Amit Shah said that Ram Nath Kovind has always fought for the betterment of the Dalit and other backwards castes, according to a report by Indian Express. He added,"Congress President Sonia Gandhi told us that she would discuss this within the party and take a call on their next move." BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be very comfortable with Kovind. He added, "Kovind will fulfil all the requirements," according to an India Today report. Here are five points to know about Ram Nath Kovind:
Ram Nath Kovind is currently the governor of Bihar. Born on October 01, 1945, he has practised law for 16-years at Delhi High Court and Supreme Court (Source: IE)
Ram Nath Kovind resigns as Bihar governor Presidential Election 2017, West Bengal Governor Kesri Nath Tripathi given additional charge
During his time in the Parliament, Ram Nath Kovind emphasised a lot on the development of basic infrastructure for education in rural areas. Under the M.P.L.A.D Scheme, he helped in the construction of schools in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand (PTI).
Ram Nath Kovind was also a member of several other Parliamentary committees including Parliamentary Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Caste/Tribes, Parliamentary Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment (PTI).
Ram Nath Kovind has also served as the member of Board of Management of Dr B.R. Amberdkar University, Lucknow and Member of Board of Governors in Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata (PTI).
