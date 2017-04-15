Number of IS fighters killed by US non-nuclear ‘Mother Of All Bombs’ rises. Here’s all you need to know!

Text: AP



The number of militants killed in an attack by the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the US military has risen to 94, an Afghan official. Click through to know all about it.... (Image: A combination of still images taken from a video released by the US Department of Defense shows (clockwise) the explosion of a MOAB/Reuters)

A Ministry of Defence official had said yesterday the number of dead could rise as officials assessed the bomb site in Achin district. "Fortunately there is no report of civilians being killed in the attack," Ataullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor in Nangarhar, said.



The US attack on a tunnel complex in remote eastern Nangarhar province near the Pakistan border killed at least four IS group leaders, Khogyani said. He said a clearance operation to assess the site of the attack was continuing.



The strike using the Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb, or MOAB, was carried out Thursday against an Islamic State group tunnel complex carved into the mountains that Afghan forces had tried to assault repeatedly in recent weeks in fierce fighting in Nangarhar province.



The office of President Ashraf Ghani said Friday there was "close coordination" between the U.S. military and the Afghan government on the operation, and they were careful to prevent any civilian casualties.



The US estimates 600-800 IS fighters are in Afghanistan, mostly in Nangarhar.



The US has concentrated on fighting them while also supporting Afghan forces against the Taliban. The US has more than 8,000 US troops in Afghanistan, training local forces and conducting counterterrorism operations.



