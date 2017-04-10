Narendra Modi, Malcolm Turnbull’s day out: From perfect selfies on Delhi Metro to Akshardham buggy, how India, Oz PMs’ bromance blossomed
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Malcom Turnbull today took the Delhi Metro from Mandi House station to Akshardham station. "On board the Delhi Metro with PM @TurnbullMalcolm. We are heading to the Akshardham Temple," Modi tweeted with a picture where Turnbull is seen taking a selfie with him. Turnbull also tweeted "With @narendramodi on the Delhi Metro Blue Line - 212 kms & 159 stations since 2002." The Australian prime minister arrived here yesterday on a four-day India visit. (Twitter)
PM Narendra Modi and Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull at the Mandi House metro station. (ANI)
Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull and PM Narendra Modi share a selfie moment on their way to the Akshardham Temple. (Twitter)
Say Cheese..! The two Prime Ministers share a happy moment on their metro ride to Akshardham Temple. (Twitter)
Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull and PM Narendra Modi in Akshardham. (ANI)
One more pose for the camera please! PM Narendra Modi in Akshardham with PM Malcolm Turnbull outside the Akshardham Temple. (ANI)
The two leaders paying their respect at the Akshardham Temple. (ANI)
(ANI)
(ANI)
PM Narendra Modi on a buggi ride with PM Malcolm Turnbull outside the Akshardham Temple. (ANI)
More from this section
- Narendra Modi, Malcolm Turnbull’s day out: From perfect selfies on Delhi Metro to Akshardham buggy, how India, Oz PMs’ bromance blossomed
- Nothing is impossible: Here are the five global infrastructure projects which will soon be a reality!
- Deadly floods in Colombia leave a trail of destruction
- Asia’s largest tulip garden in Kashmir opens for tourists
- South Asia’s longest Chenani-Nashri tunnel; check out spectacular pictures!
- Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus launched today; See photos here
- CBSE Uniform System of Assessment between classes 6 to 9: Know all the new exam format
- Xiaomi’s cheapest phone Redmi 4A launched in India at Rs 5,999: Other Top 5 smartphones available under Rs 10,000
- Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport bags world’s number 2 & ‘Best Airport in Central Asia’ awards
No Comments.