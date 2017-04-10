Top News:
Narendra Modi, Malcolm Turnbull’s day out: From perfect selfies on Delhi Metro to Akshardham buggy, how India, Oz PMs’ bromance blossomed

Mon April 10 2017, 5:16 pm
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Malcom Turnbull today took the Delhi Metro from Mandi House station to Akshardham station. "On board the Delhi Metro with PM @TurnbullMalcolm. We are heading to the Akshardham Temple," Modi tweeted with a picture where Turnbull is seen taking a selfie with him. Turnbull also tweeted "With @narendramodi on the Delhi Metro Blue Line - 212 kms & 159 stations since 2002." The Australian prime minister arrived here yesterday on a four-day India visit. (Twitter)

    PM Narendra Modi and Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull at the Mandi House metro station. (ANI)

    Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull and PM Narendra Modi share a selfie moment on their way to the Akshardham Temple. (Twitter)

    Say Cheese..! The two Prime Ministers share a happy moment on their metro ride to Akshardham Temple. (Twitter)

    Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull and PM Narendra Modi in Akshardham. (ANI)

    One more pose for the camera please! PM Narendra Modi in Akshardham with PM Malcolm Turnbull outside the Akshardham Temple. (ANI)

    The two leaders paying their respect at the Akshardham Temple. (ANI)

    (ANI)

    (ANI)

    PM Narendra Modi on a buggi ride with PM Malcolm Turnbull outside the Akshardham Temple. (ANI)

