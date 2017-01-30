Mahatma Gandhi’s Samadhi at Rajghat inaugurated after makeover; Here’s what is new

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu on the 69th death anniversary of the Father of the Nation, inaugurated the newly renovated Mahatma Gandhi samadhi at Rajghat on Monday. The Gandhi Samadhi structure has been improved after underwent a major facelift. (PTI)

Naidu paid obeisance to the Father of the Nation on Martyr’s Day early morning and opened the facilities thereafter. The facelift work has been carried out by the CPWD in association with Delhi Urban Arts Commission and Rajghat Samadhi Samiti. Facilities that were inaugurated today at Rajghat include installation of more than 100 decorative lamp posts with energy-efficient LED lights, a solar energy unit and several CCTV cameras. (PTI)

Here’s all you need to know about what is new at Rajghat: 1) About 104 aesthetically designed poles with energy efficient LED lights have been installed. It is expected to save 60,000 KWH annually at Rajghat. 2) A small slab, bearing words of the Mahatma, has been installed at the foot of each lamp, so as to ‘guide the visitors’. 3) Rajghat solar energy project that will generate “52 KW of energy” at the memorial has been inaugurated. 4) A CCTV central control room with 27 cameras for enhanced security and better monitoring of visitors was also opened. 5) A biographical description of Gandhi, both in Hindi and English and a bilingual profile of Rajghat have also been put up at the main entrance. (PTI)

More than 10,000 domestic and foreign visitors visit Mahatma Gandhi’s Samadhi at Rajghat in the national capital every day. The renovation was to encourage more engagement of the visitors who want to know about Gandhi’s life and thoughts. (PTI)