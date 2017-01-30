Bridge over Brahmaputra: Second bridge in Guwahati inaugurated by Nitin Gadkari

Bridge over Brahmaputra: Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the second bridge on the Brahmaputra at Saraighat on Sunday and also announced a number of new road projects for Assam, which included several bridges on the river, worth Rs 65,000 crore over the next five years. (IE)

Bridge over Brahmaputra: It took 8 years for the completion of the bridge and it costed Rs 475 crore. the 1.49-km second bridge on the Brahmaputra took eight years to complete. The bridge runs over 1.49 kilometers and has been constructed by the National Highways Authority of India. (PTI)

Bridge over Brahmaputra: The new Brahmaputra bridge at Saraighat is constructed next to the existing double-decker rail-cum-road bridge to ease out massive traffic congestion in the area. (IE)

Bridge over Brahmaputra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will fomally inaugurate the longest bridge in India which is 9.14 km long between Dhola-Sadiya on the Brahmaputra in eastern Assam later this year. (IE)