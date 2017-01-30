Bridge over Brahmaputra: Second bridge in Guwahati inaugurated by Nitin Gadkari
Bridge over Brahmaputra: Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the second bridge on the Brahmaputra at Saraighat on Sunday and also announced a number of new road projects for Assam, which included several bridges on the river, worth Rs 65,000 crore over the next five years. (IE)
Bridge over Brahmaputra: It took 8 years for the completion of the bridge and it costed Rs 475 crore. the 1.49-km second bridge on the Brahmaputra took eight years to complete. The bridge runs over 1.49 kilometers and has been constructed by the National Highways Authority of India. (PTI)
Bridge over Brahmaputra: The new Brahmaputra bridge at Saraighat is constructed next to the existing double-decker rail-cum-road bridge to ease out massive traffic congestion in the area. (IE)
Bridge over Brahmaputra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will fomally inaugurate the longest bridge in India which is 9.14 km long between Dhola-Sadiya on the Brahmaputra in eastern Assam later this year. (IE)
Bridge over Brahmaputra: Apart from the inauguration of the second bridge, work for two more bridges is under construction. One would link Numaligarh on the south to Gohpur on the north, while the other would link Majuli to Jorhat. (Road Transport and Highways Ministry)
More from this section
- SSC GD Constable 2016: Results likely to be declared soon at ssc.nic.in
- Bridge over Brahmaputra: Second bridge in Guwahati inaugurated by Nitin Gadkari
- Bigg Boss 10 winner is Manveer Gurjar, Bani Judge runner-up; Lopamudra Raut 2nd runner-up
- Photos: Australian Open 2017 Men’s Final; Roger Federer defeats Rafael Nadal by 6–4, 3–6, 6–1, 3-6, 6–3 in a classic final!
- Photos: Protests erupt at US airports post Donald Trump ‘Muslim’ ban
- SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Answer Key 2016: Raise objection and check answer keys now; 1.49 lakh candidates appeared for the exam
- Republic Day march past: Check out the spectacular display of Indian armed might and cultural diversity
- MSG Lionheart 2 trailer: 5 best (read: worst) things in Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s Hind Ka Napak Ko Jawab clip
- Republic Day: From Shahrukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood takes to tricolour with patriotic fervour