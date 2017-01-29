Photos: Protests erupt at US airports post Donald Trump ‘Muslim’ ban
President Donald Trump's travel ban barring citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations entry into the US has sparked protests around the country. People clutching signs denouncing the Trump immigration orders gathered at several airports. Watch a glimpse of protest in the pictures. (AP/PTI)
Demonstrators yell slogans during anti-Donald Trump immigration ban protests inside Terminal 4 at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco. (Reuters)
Protesters gather at San Francisco International Airport to denounce President Donald Trump's executive order that bars citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations from entering the US. (AP/PTI)
Protesters gather outside Terminal 4 at JFK airport in opposition to US president Donald Trump's proposed ban on immigration in Queens, New York City. (Reuters)
Matt Sernett holds his daughter Wade, 5, atop his shoulders, as more than 1,000 people gather at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, to protest President Donald Trump's order that restricts immigration to the US. (AP)
Police maintain walkways as people gather to protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas. (Reuters)
US Representative Sheila Jackson Lee speaks to protesters at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas. (Reuters)
More from this section
- Photos: Protests erupt at US airports post Donald Trump ‘Muslim’ ban
- SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Answer Key 2016: Raise objection and check answer keys now; 1.49 lakh candidates appeared for the exam
- Republic Day march past: Check out the spectacular display of Indian armed might and cultural diversity
- MSG Lionheart 2 trailer: 5 best (read: worst) things in Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s Hind Ka Napak Ko Jawab clip
- Republic Day: From Shahrukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood takes to tricolour with patriotic fervour
- World’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa wrapped in tricolor on 68th Republic Day eve
- Kaabil movie review: Hrithik Roshan stuck in a sinking ship? Is there a saving grace? Check
- Raees movie review: Shahrukh Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brutal rivalry makes this movie special; Sunny Leone is cherry on top
- From Salman Khan’s teddy bears to Raveena Tandon’s dance, Bollywood goes all out for Jackie Chan