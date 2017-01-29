Top News:
Photos: Protests erupt at US airports post Donald Trump ‘Muslim’ ban

Sun January 29 2017, 3:58 pm
    President Donald Trump's travel ban barring citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations entry into the US has sparked protests around the country. People clutching signs denouncing the Trump immigration orders gathered at several airports. Watch a glimpse of protest in the pictures. (AP/PTI)

    Demonstrators yell slogans during anti-Donald Trump immigration ban protests inside Terminal 4 at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco. (Reuters)

    Protesters gather at San Francisco International Airport to denounce President Donald Trump's executive order that bars citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations from entering the US. (AP/PTI)

    Protesters gather outside Terminal 4 at JFK airport in opposition to US president Donald Trump's proposed ban on immigration in Queens, New York City. (Reuters)

    Matt Sernett holds his daughter Wade, 5, atop his shoulders, as more than 1,000 people gather at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, to protest President Donald Trump's order that restricts immigration to the US. (AP)

    Police maintain walkways as people gather to protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas. (Reuters)

  • US Representative Sheila Jackson Lee speaks to protesters at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas. (Reuters)

