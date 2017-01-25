Narendra Modi, Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan find common space on terror, radicalisation; India-UAE sign 14 agreements

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of UAE, is on a three-day tour to India to attend the Republic Day parade as a chief guest. (Twitter)

Sheikh Mohammed is accompanied by a high-level delegation, which has ministers, officials and industrialists. (Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Sheikh MOhammed and discussed to srengthen India-UAE ties.He posted pictures of their meetings on his Twitter account writing "My discussions with HH Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan were wide ranging. We shaped an ambitious roadmap to further strengthen India-UAE ties." (Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called UAE is one of India's most valued partners and a close friend in an important region of the world. (Twitter)

Duing the visit of the crown prince of UAE, numbers of agreement were signed that show Abu Dhabi means business in India. (Twitter)