Jallikattu row: From fire breathers to cows on cars, check out striking pictures of protest
Jallikattu row: The protests to revoke the Jallikattu ban are getting more heated and, apparently, more creative as well. Amid the crowds of thousands that are urging the centre to reconsider the Supreme Court's ruling, many are dressing up as cows, while others did fire breathing. Check out the most eye-catching still from the protests at Marina Beach in Chennai as people gathered to bring back the bull-taming sport. (PTI)
Usually people ride cows, but this cow got to ride a car when people got it to stand on top of a car to parade as part of the protest. (PTI)
Students protested by wearing massive 'horns' in an effort to challenge PETA's stance. (PTI)
Protestors hold up picket signs to protest the ban. Curiously, the Joker from the Batman comics too found his way onto the pickets – it is not known why. (PTI)
The protestors are on fire – literally! On Sunday night, Marina Beach glowed as fire breathers performed various tricks as a creative means of protesting against the ban. (PTI)
One protestor got inked for the occasion, painting the Jallikattu bull on his back. (PTI)
