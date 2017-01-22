Saina Nehwal beats Pornpawee Chochuwong 22-20 22-20 in Malaysia Masters Grand Prix Gold final thriller
Malaysia Masters Grand Prix Gold Final: Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal, who has just recovered from a career-threatening injury which led to a knee surgery for her, has now clinched the Masters Grand Prix Gold after a tough fight with Thailands Pornpawee Chochuwong. In a hard fought victory against Chochuwong, Nehwal, the top-seeded London Olympics bronze-medallist, triumphed 22-20 22-20 in a 46-minute clash. The 26-year-old world No.10, who had been desperately looking for a title that boosts her confidence after recovering from a knee surgery last year, was squaring off against a rival ranked more than 50 places below her at 67th. (AP)
In the first game, Chochuwong maintained the advantage going forward and was placed 11-5 at the break. However, Saina narrowed the gap to make it 10-13 before drawing level at 19-19 and then saving a game point. (AP)
In the second game as well, Chochuwong was quicker off the blocks with a 3-0 lead but this time Saina did not leave it for too late and took the lead at 7-5. The Thai teenager, however, drew level at 8-8 and 11-11 but Saina did not allow her to clinch the momentum. The Hyderabadi remained in the lead, albeit slender, before blowing away four match points to help Chochuwong draw level at 20-20. But the Indian managed to get over the hiccup and wrap up the issue soon after for what would be a massive morale-booster for her. (With PTI Inputs) (Photo Courtesy: Associated Press)
Saina Nehwal returns a shot to Thailand 's Pornpawee Chochuwong during the Malaysia Masters badminton tournament women's singles final match in Sibu, Malaysia. (AP)
Saina Nehwal celebrates after defeating Thailand 's Pornpawee Chochuwong during Malaysia Masters badminton tournament women's singles final in Sibu, Sarawak, Malaysia. (AP)
