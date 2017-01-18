Jallikattu protests: Crowds gather to protest Supreme Court ban across Tamil Nadu

The protests against the Jallikattu ban by the Supreme Court is growing as everyone from Tamilian students to DMK party workers are agitating for the ban to be revoked. Even as talks with the central and state government fell through, thousands of students gathered at Marina Beach in Chennai to bring back the bull-taming sport. The recently-concluded Pongal has been the centre of much controversy with the festival temporarily losing its status as a compulsory holiday and PETA filing petitions to end the ban on Jallikattu. Check out the pics of the various protests: (PTI)