Jallikattu protests: Crowds gather to protest Supreme Court ban across Tamil Nadu

Wed January 18 2017, 3:05 pm
    The protests against the Jallikattu ban by the Supreme Court is growing as everyone from Tamilian students to DMK party workers are agitating for the ban to be revoked. Even as talks with the central and state government fell through, thousands of students gathered at Marina Beach in Chennai to bring back the bull-taming sport. The recently-concluded Pongal has been the centre of much controversy with the festival temporarily losing its status as a compulsory holiday and PETA filing petitions to end the ban on Jallikattu. Check out the pics of the various protests: (PTI)

    Youngsters stage a protest against the Jallikattu ban at Alanganallur in Madurai on Monday. (PTI)

    In Chennai on Marina Beach, a crowd of IT professionals formed a human chain in support of Jallikattu. (PTI)

    DMK party workers protested against the ban at the Collectorate of Chennai on Friday. (PTI)

    Hundreds of youths gathered from southern districts of Madurai on Tuesday to demand the Central government to lift the ban. (PTI)

    Madurai is the heart of the protests as crowds are flocking to it to bring back Jallikattu. (PTI)

    Other people showed their anger at the ban by continuing with the tradition and bringing out the Jallikattu bull. (PTI)

