Kudos! In a rare gesture, new IAF chief BS Dhanoa flies a MiG-21 solo
Kudos! Setting an example of leading from the front, new Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa in a rare gesture flew solo in a MiG-21! The Air Chief Marshal flew MiG-21 Type-96 aircraft solo, at the forward base in Utarlai in Rajasthan. This was his first such flight after assuming charge as IAF chief. MiG-21 Type-96 aircraft is the oldest fighter fleet in the IAF inventory. Here are some choicest images from his flight:
Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa flew the same type of aircraft during Kargil Operations and carried out many night strike missions in the mountainous terrain.
He has been awarded a Yudh Sewa Medal for these gallant acts. He has also been awarded a Vayusena Medal (VM) in 1999, and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) in 2015 by the President of India.
The new IAF chief is visiting the forward air base in the western sector to assess operational readiness and review the morale of the personnel stationed there.
Air Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa took over from Arup Raha, whose terms ended on December 31, 2016. He was commissioned in the IAF in June 1978 as a fighter pilot and is an alumnus of Rashtriya Indian Military College, the National Defence Academy and the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.
