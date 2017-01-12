INS Khanderi: Indian Navy’s second indigenous Scorpene-class submarine launched; 10 special facts

Proudly sporting an image of the 'Make in India' lion, the second Scorpene-class submarine INS Khanderi has been launched. Indigenously built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), the INS Khanderi will be a formidable addition to the Indian Navy's submarine fleet when it is inducted later this year. The first Scorpene-class submarine was the INS Kalvari, which is currently undergoing sea trials and will be inducted into the Indian Navy shortly. We take a look at what's special about INS Khanderi:

The launch of a submarine involves separating it from the pontoon on which it was assembled. INS Khanderi is part of the Project 75 at MDL that involves building six Scorepene-class subamrines in collaboration with French firm DCNS.

The state-of-art features of the Scorpene-class submarine include "superior stealth" and the ability to launch a "crippling attack" on the enemy using precision guided weapons.

The attack can be launched with torpedoes, as well as tube launched anti-ship missiles, whilst underwater or on surface. The stealth features give it an invulnerability, unmatched by many submarines, says MDL.

According to MDL, the Scorpene-class submarine can undertake "multifarious types of missions typically undertaken by any modern submarine i.e anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying, area surveillance etc."

Khanderi is named after the Island fort of Maratha forces which played a vital role in ensuring their supremacy at sea in the late 17th century. Khanderi is also the name for Tiger Shark.

The submarine has been built according to the principle of modular construction. This involves dividing it into a number of sections and outfitting them concurrently. "The equipment is mounted in a special manner and then embarked into the sections. The complexity of the task increases exponentially as it involves laying kilometres of cabling and piping in extremely congested compartments," explains MDL.

Between now and December 2017, the submarine will undergo rigorous trials and tests, both in harbor and at sea, while on surface and whilst dived. These trials are designed to test each system to its fullest capacity.

According to the Ministry of Defence, India is among few countries in the world which can and has been making conventional submarines.