India’s ‘first’ 100% bio-diesel luxury buses to run from Bangalore to Tirupati, Chennai

Wed January 11 2017, 11:28 am
    Now, you can travel from Bengaluru (or Bangalore) to Tirupati, Chennai, Bidar and Kundhapura in 100% bio-diesel 'luxury' buses! KSRTC (Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation) has launched 25 bio-diesel multi-axle buses at a cost of Rs 91.10 lakh each. The bus can run on both diesel and bio-diesel. KSRTC claims that these are India's first 100% bio-diesel buses. We take a look at the salient features of the eco-friendly buses:

    The buses have been retrofitted with a bio-diesel kit. They can run on 100% bio-diesel for effective control over pollution, says KSRTC.

    The seats have been ergonomically designed with the facility to recline and also avail calf support.

    There is provision of mobile and laptop chargers for every row of passenger seats.

    There are also three foldable LCD monitors with DVD player for entertainment for passengers.

    The buses have been tested and certified by Germany's TUV for "best possible" safety even in case of roll over and accident.

    The buses have a provision of emergency indicating alarm system that is with integrated with the opening of the passenger door. There are 6 emergency exits in the bus.

    KSRTC claims that it expects to save up to Rs 86.6 lakh by plying these bio-diesel buses.

    "The cost of 1 litre diesel is Rs 57,49 and bio-diesel costs Rs 52.49. The per day per vehicle requirement is 190 litre of diesel. For 25 buses the per day requirement would be 4750 litre of diesel amounting to Rs 17.3 lakh. The cost of diesel for 25 buses per annum would be Rs 9.9 crore. With bio-diesel it would be Rs 9.1 crore. The total savings would be Rs 86.6 lakh," explains KSRTC.

