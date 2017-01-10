Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017: Check out spectacular photos of Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar
The 'Mahatma Mandir' in Gandhinagar witnessed the 8th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017 inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 'temple' is a convention centre and a memorial which is inspired from life and philosophy of Father of the Nation--Mahatma Gandhi. Covering an area over 34 acres, it is one of the biggest convention centres in India. Earlier, business meets like Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2011, 2013 and 2015 were also organised here. (Facebook)
The memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi was constructed by Shapoorji Pallonji And Company Limited. It has a suspension bridge built in memory of the Dandi March. A concrete dome structure is constructed representing salt mound houses a museum, library and research center. (Facebook)
A sculpture garden with stone murals depicting the life of Mahatma Gandhi has also been developed. The memorial also has a grand spinning wheel (charkha), again inspired from and reflects the life and philosophy of the Mahatma Gandhi. (Facebook)
Ahead of the official inauguration of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held delegation-level talks with various international leaders at Mahatma Mandir on Tuesday starting with the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame. Nobel Dialogue 2017 held at Mahatma Mandir as part of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit wherein Nobel laureate David Gross participated along with eight others laureate. (Facebook)
