These upgraded ‘luxury’ chair cars by Indian Railways have aircraft-like features; here’s a sneak-peek

Suresh Prabhu-led Indian Railways has come up with a new prototype of luxury modular chair cars that will change the way you travel short distances. An upgraded version of the current Shatabdi and Gatimaan Express, the new general and executive class car coaches have been given a plush new feel with a host of new aircraft-like features. From LCD screens for entertainment to cushioned leg rests for an airline like feel, the new coaches are a definite improvement from the existing chair cars.



FE Online got an exclusive preview of the prototype of these coaches that have been built by the Rail Coach Factory (RCF) Kapurthala. Here's a sneak peek:

The coaches have been designed to bear speeds up 200 kmph, making them fit for semi-high speed rail travel. (Image by Arunava Biswas)

The general chair car has been made in the 3+2 configuration with plenty of space in the aisle for movement of the food trolley. The seats are reasonably comfortable with the facility to recline. (Image by: Smriti Jain)

The modern coaches boast of LCD screens for passenger entertainment and to also display safety instructions and other user friendly information. Like any Shatabdi, these coaches also have a foldable food tray and a bottle holder. (Image by: Smriti Jain)

In the middle of the general chair car, a table has been provided for 10 passengers. However, one draw back of these seats is that these passengers will not have the facility of LCD screens for entertainment. (Image by: Smriti Jain)

Each window has a charging point next to it and the luggage rack is spacious and modern. To give the whole coach an airline like feel, reading lights have been added on top of each chair configuration and there is also a button to call attendants to your seat. Leg rests have also been provided.



Additionally the new coaches have a modern fire control and suppression system. (Image by: Smriti Jain)

This is the new modern prototype of the Executive chair car. It has been made in a 2+2 configuration and has greater room for movement. (Image by: Smriti Jain)

One additional feature in this Executive Chair car is the facility of a cushioned leg support, similiar to that in business-class of aircraft. The overall package with the recliner, head rest and leg support makes for a comfortable travel experience. (Image by: Smriti Jain)

Each coach has a mini-pantry in the passageway, where food is stored in hot trays. There are small refrigerators to keep perishable items. One additional feature that will cheer passengers is a soup boiler. Apart from this, the mini-pantry also has a hot water boiler for tea and coffee. (Image by: Smriti Jain)

There are three bio-toilets in each coach which have been provided with soap dispensers and tissue holders. There is a toilet occupancy indicator at the end of each coach (WC in the image) and one right above the toilet which turns red every time the toilet is occupied. (Image by: Smriti Jain)

The new coaches have automatic doors, similar to that in metros. The control of the automatic doors lies with the guard, which means they can only be opened and closed by him. Like any modular coach, the passageway has a dustbin and a fire extinguisher. (Image by: Smriti Jain)