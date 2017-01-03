Lucknow Metro ready! 10 facts and cool images of Akhilesh Yadav’s pet infrastructure project completed in record time

Lucknow Metro is Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav's pet infrastructure project that is likely to open to the public by March 2017. The Lucknow Metro rail project is aimed at easing the increasing traffic woes of the Lucknow city and is currently undergoing trial runs on its first corridor. The first priority section has been completed in a record time of two years, similar to the other pet infrastructure project of Akhilesh Yadav - the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. We take a look at some interesting facts and interior images of the Lucknow Metro: (Image by Lucknow Metro)

Amit Srivastava, Senior PRO of Lucknow Metro says that that its fast speed of implementation is the biggest achievement of the project. "The Lucknow Metro project has been completed in a record 2 years 2 months time. This is a record, because nowhere has a metro projected been made in such a short span of time," he told FE Online. (Image by Lucknow Metro)

According to LMRC, a provision for 186 seats has been given in the longitudinal configuration and there are two dedicated zones for differently-abled passengers. Each four-car Metro train has been designed to carry about 1,100 passengers at a time. (Image by Lucknow Metro)

The Lucknow Metro coaches are made of stainless steel and are equipped with LED lighting. (Image by Lucknow Metro)

The metro has a regenerative braking to feed the energy back to overhead electrical energy system. (Image by Lucknow Metro)

The passenger safety features include emergency communication facilities. These are talkback facility with the train operator, CCTV images inside trains that are displayed to the train operator. There is also a centralised security control room. (Image by Lucknow Metro)

The facilities for differently-abled passengers include dedicated wheel chair spaces, braille stickers for visually challenged persons and talk back buttons for deboarding the train. (Image by Lucknow Metro)

Lucknow Metro coaches: The exterior livery in golden colour is said to be inspired by the traditional Chikankari craftsmanship. (Image by Lucknow Metro)

The primary section, that is between Transport Nagar to Charbagh, is likely to open to public in March-end 2017 after three months of rigorous trial. (Image by Lucknow Metro)

Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) is the special purpose vehicle that has been made to execute this infrastructure project and E Sreedharan, the man behind the success of Delhi Metro, is the principal advisor of LMRC. (Image by Lucknow Metro)