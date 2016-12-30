Top News:
  3. Beipanjiang Bridge: The world’s highest bridge in China is breathtaking! 6 interesting facts

Beipanjiang Bridge: The world’s highest bridge in China is breathtaking! 6 interesting facts

By:
Fri December 30 2016, 4:03 pm
  • Beipanjiang Bridge, Beipanjiang Bridge facts, Beipanjiang Bridge photos

    This is the Beipanjiang Bridge, a massive and impressive infrastructure marvel that can be seen rising in the mist. Beipanjiang Bridge is said to be the world's highest bridge. It connects two provinces of China and has been thrown open to traffic recently. The bridge is 565 metres (1,854 feet) above a river and is aimed at cutting the travel time substantially between two provinces of China. We take a look at some interesting facts about the Beipanjiang Bridge. Enjoy the breathtaking view! (AP Photo)

  • Beipanjiang Bridge, Beipanjiang Bridge facts, Beipanjiang Bridge photos

    The Beipanjiang Bridge connects the two mountainous provinces of Yunnan and Guizhou. (AP Photo)

  • Beipanjiang Bridge, Beipanjiang Bridge facts, Beipanjiang Bridge photos

    It is aimed at cutting the travel time between the two provinces by as much as three hours. Currently it takes around 4 hours. (AP Photo)

  • Beipanjiang Bridge, Beipanjiang Bridge facts, Beipanjiang Bridge photos

    The four lane bridge was constructed in three years at a cost of $144 million or over 1 billion yuan. (AP Photo)

  • Beipanjiang Bridge, Beipanjiang Bridge facts, Beipanjiang Bridge photos

    The 1,341-metre span bridge became the world's highest by overtaking the Si Du River Bridge in the central province of Hubei, reports suggest. (AP Photo)

  • Beipanjiang Bridge, Beipanjiang Bridge facts, Beipanjiang Bridge photos

    Several of the world's highest bridges are in China, although the world's tallest bridge -- measured in terms of the height of its own structure, rather than the distance to the ground -- remains France's Millau viaduct at 343 metres. (AP Photo)

More from this section

Please Wait while comments are loading...

Go to Top