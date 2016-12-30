Beipanjiang Bridge: The world’s highest bridge in China is breathtaking! 6 interesting facts
This is the Beipanjiang Bridge, a massive and impressive infrastructure marvel that can be seen rising in the mist. Beipanjiang Bridge is said to be the world's highest bridge. It connects two provinces of China and has been thrown open to traffic recently. The bridge is 565 metres (1,854 feet) above a river and is aimed at cutting the travel time substantially between two provinces of China. We take a look at some interesting facts about the Beipanjiang Bridge. Enjoy the breathtaking view! (AP Photo)
The Beipanjiang Bridge connects the two mountainous provinces of Yunnan and Guizhou. (AP Photo)
It is aimed at cutting the travel time between the two provinces by as much as three hours. Currently it takes around 4 hours. (AP Photo)
The four lane bridge was constructed in three years at a cost of $144 million or over 1 billion yuan. (AP Photo)
The 1,341-metre span bridge became the world's highest by overtaking the Si Du River Bridge in the central province of Hubei, reports suggest. (AP Photo)
Several of the world's highest bridges are in China, although the world's tallest bridge -- measured in terms of the height of its own structure, rather than the distance to the ground -- remains France's Millau viaduct at 343 metres. (AP Photo)
