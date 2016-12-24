From Jal Poojan to hovercraft: Interesting pics from PM Modi’s Mumbai visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by the Governor of Maharashtra, C. Vidyasagar Rao and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis on his arrival, at Mumbai Airport on Saturday. (PTI Photo)
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi performing Jal Pujan for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial in the Arabian Sea, 4 kms off Mumbai's Marine Drive, in Mumbai on December 24, 2016. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs Jal Pujan for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial in the Arabian Sea, 4 kms off Mumbai's Marine Drive, in Mumbai on Saturday. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs Jal Pujan for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial in the Arabian Sea, 4 kms off Mumbai's Marine Drive, in Mumbai on Saturday. (PTI Photo)
PM Narendra Modi performs Jal Pujan for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial in the Arabian Sea. ([email protected])
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of a new campus of National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) along with (from L) Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Corporate Affairs Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal at Patalganga on Saturday. (PTI Photo)
The development projects whose foundation stones were laid today are going to have a transformative impact on Mumbai's infrastructure, tweeted PM Narendra Modi. ([email protected])
