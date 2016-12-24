Top News:
  3. From Jal Poojan to hovercraft: Interesting pics from PM Modi’s Mumbai visit

From Jal Poojan to hovercraft: Interesting pics from PM Modi’s Mumbai visit

By:
Sat December 24 2016, 7:05 pm
  • narendra modi, narendra modi in mumbai, modi in mumbai, bhoomi pujan, hovercraft, jal pujan, modi images

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by the Governor of Maharashtra, C. Vidyasagar Rao and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis on his arrival, at Mumbai Airport on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

  • narendra modi, narendra modi in mumbai, modi in mumbai, bhoomi pujan, hovercraft, jal pujan, modi images

    The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi performing Jal Pujan for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial in the Arabian Sea, 4 kms off Mumbai's Marine Drive, in Mumbai on December 24, 2016. (PTI Photo)

  • narendra modi, narendra modi in mumbai, modi in mumbai, bhoomi pujan, hovercraft, jal pujan, modi images

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs Jal Pujan for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial in the Arabian Sea, 4 kms off Mumbai's Marine Drive, in Mumbai on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

  • narendra modi, narendra modi in mumbai, modi in mumbai, bhoomi pujan, hovercraft, jal pujan, modi images

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs Jal Pujan for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial in the Arabian Sea, 4 kms off Mumbai's Marine Drive, in Mumbai on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

  • narendra modi, narendra modi in mumbai, modi in mumbai, bhoomi pujan, hovercraft, jal pujan, modi images

    PM Narendra Modi performs Jal Pujan for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial in the Arabian Sea. ([email protected])

  • narendra modi, narendra modi in mumbai, modi in mumbai, bhoomi pujan, hovercraft, jal pujan, modi images

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of a new campus of National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) along with (from L) Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Corporate Affairs Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal at Patalganga on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

  • narendra modi, narendra modi in mumbai, modi in mumbai, bhoomi pujan, hovercraft, jal pujan, modi images

    The development projects whose foundation stones were laid today are going to have a transformative impact on Mumbai's infrastructure, tweeted PM Narendra Modi. ([email protected])

More from this section

Please Wait while comments are loading...

Go to Top