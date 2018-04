01 / 21

In wake of the Dalit community’s call for Bharath bandh to protest against the alleged dilution of SC/ST Atrocities Act, the government has moved a review petition in the Supreme Court today. Protests were seen in various parts of the country, beginning with the national capital to Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra.