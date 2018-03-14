01 / 10

1. Delhi Metro Pink Line is a 59-kilometer stretch long line that connects Majlis Park Metro Station to Shiv Vihar Metro Station. On Wednesday, March 14, a part of the Delhi Metro Pink Line will be open for public. People can now board the Metro from Majlis Park in North Delhi and can head towards South Delhi at Durgabhai Deshmukh South Campus Metro Station. The distance between the two stations is 21.56 km. It will cover 12 stations on the Delhi Metro line with interchange facility available to the various line such as Azadpur on Yellow Line. Netaji Subhash Place on Red Line, Rajouri Garden on Blue Line and Dhaula Kuan on Airport Line.