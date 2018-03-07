01 / 9

Forbes Billionaires list 2018: Forbes, on Tuesday, released its annual ranking of the world’s moguls and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has emerged as the clear winner. Bezos became the first person to amass a fortune of over $100 billion. He surpassed Microsoft founder Bill Gates who is ranked second. The milestone announced the growing clout of Bezos’ Amazon which was founded in 1994 as an online bookstore. As of 2018, Amazon sells everything ranging from a pen to TVs and Acs to laptops. Here are other moguls who made the ranks in 2018 (Reuters):