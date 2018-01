01 / 6

On the third day of his six-day India visit, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Indian PM Narendra Modi’s home state Gujarat. After the heads of the two states, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Modi showed kites to the Israeli prime minister, whose visit comes just a few days after Uttarayana, the popular festival of kites in Gujarat. Netanyahu and his wife then took a try at flying kites in the ashram (Source: PIB)