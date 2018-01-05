01 / 20

When it comes to weather, it's hard to sound scarier than "bomb cyclone." It's a version of a real weather term that applies to a massive winter storm that pulled together Wednesday off the US Southeast coast. But as fearsome as the storm is with high winds and some snow, it may not be quite as explosive as the term sounds. Meteorologists have used the term "bomb" for storms for decades, based on a strict definition, said University of Oklahoma meteorology professor Jason Furtado. Let us take a look at some of the images: