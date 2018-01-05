01 / 9

Top Indian stars like Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma stole the show at IPL player retention 2018 on Thursday evening as all of them were retained by their respective teams for massive salaries. While that was not surprising, what was indeed shocking was that KKR let Gautam Gambhir go even as it retained Sunil Narine! Kohli became the most expensive player in the IPL history but some people missed an interesting point. The amount deducted from a team's wallet for retaining a player is not necessarily the fee that will be paid to him. For example, Kings XI Punjab paid Rs 12.5 crore for retaining Axar Patel but the all-rounder will only be getting Rs 6.75 crore as salary. So, here is the list of most expensive players in IPL after the retention: