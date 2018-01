03 / 6

The Louvre Abu Dhabi is an art and civilization museum, located in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Louvre Abu Dhabi has been designed by Jean Nouvel and is the first meuseum to adopt the name '' Louvere''. The museum was established on November 8th 2017. It is approximately 24,000 square metres (260,000 sq ft) in size, with 8,000 square metres (86,000 sq ft) of galleries, making it the largest art museum in the Arabian peninsula. (Reuters)