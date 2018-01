01 / 10

In summers, as much as 3000 tonnes of water flows over Niagara Falls every second, but in the winter the entire region becomes a wintery wonderland. Almost every year the cold wave and minimum temperatures dropping way below 0 degree Celsius make the Niagara falls a place to be. This year also, the Falls came to a standstill with water froze over the falls giving a stunning view of the falls. the landscape looks extremely beautiful, check out some of the stunning pictures: