A female Long-eared owl is silhouetted by a supermoon as she sits in a tree in New York's Central Park after being treated and released. Two workers for a company that normally treats birds as pests to be eradicated instead became saviors when they rescued the owl that had struck a building in midtown Manhattan. The men took her to the Wild Bird Fund, a New York city wildlife rehabilitation organization, who treated her for a concussion and released her Monday at sunset. (AP)