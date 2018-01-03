A bronze statue of General George Washington by William Rudolf O'Donovan stands on top of the Trenton Battle Monument while silhouetted by a supermoon, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, in Trenton, N.J. The monument commemorates the victory at the first Battle of Trenton, which occurred on Dec. 26, 1776, and is located where the artillery dominated the streets of Trenton, preventing the Hessian troops from organizing attacks. Monday's moon is the second of three consecutive supermoons. The first occurred Dec. 3, 2017, and the next will happen on Jan. 31, 2018. (AP)