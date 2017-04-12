The task before UP CM Yogi Adityanath: BJP’s young leader has unique opportunity

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)

Except Madhya Pradesh under Sadhvi Uma Bharti, perhaps no other democratic government in the last century has been headed by a person in priestly garb. Will Uttar Pradesh now behave like a Hindu rashtra? Have minorities accepted inevitability of Hindu dominance in government, provided there is law and order and development, i.e. jobs and rising real incomes? Commentators the world over, and in India, predict that government attention will be diverted from such core objectives.

Few countries have a state religion or socio-economic ideology. The Queen in the UK combines Church and state. The USSR had state ideology of socialism. Few other countries have followed these examples for long.

At the time of partition, 84% of medians were Hindus, but India decided not to have a state religion, nor declared itself as a Hindu rashtra. The Indian Constitution imposed no theocracy, religion or ideology.

BR Ambedkar explained it when talking of our Constitution. “In the first place the Constitution, …, is merely a mechanism for the purpose of regulating the work of the various organs of the State. It is not a mechanism whereby particular members or particular parties are installed in office. What should be the policy of the State, how the Society should be organised in its social and economic side are matters which must be decided by the people themselves according to time and circumstances. It cannot be laid down in the Constitution itself, because that is destroying democracy altogether. If you state in the Constitution that the social organisation of the State shall take a particular form, you are, in my judgement, taking away the liberty of the people to decide what should be the social organisation in which they wish to live. It is perfectly possible today, for the majority people to hold that the socialist organisation of society is better than the capitalist organisation of society. But it would be perfectly possible for thinking people to devise some other form of social organisation which might be better than the socialist organisation of today or of tomorrow. I do not see therefore why the Constitution should tie down the people to live in a particular form and not leave it to the people themselves to decide it for themselves.”

The people must decide through debate and discussion whether Hinduism should be the state religion or whether India should be a socialist state. The Constitution should not lay down that India will be a secular (use with no state religion) or a socialist state. Indira Gandhi amended the Directive Principles to add these words in the 42nd Amendment.

The 42nd Amendment changed the description of India from a “sovereign democratic republic” to a “sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic republic.” The Constitution, thus, safeguarded religious practice and was all for improving socio-economic conditions for everybody. But experience of governance shows that governments can impose laws and regulations that are favourable to one religion or socio-economic ideology, without changing the Constitution.

What are the indicators of governments being influenced by their theology or ideology? Decades of Congress rule created a perception of their favouring the Muslim community (though the Sachar report showed Muslim deprivation). Congress governments were also for government ownership and control of all resources, and unfavourably inclined to private enterprise.

Uttar Pradesh is the first government to be headed by a Hindu holy man. What might it do without any change in the Constitution? It could ban cow slaughter and the selling and eating of beef (thus depriving many poor of cheap meat, destroying livelihoods of many Hindus and Muslims), and adversely affecting exports. This when Hinduism has no known ban on beef. The government could also build a temple on the site of Babri Masjid, without judicial clearance. Social benefits, especially to poor Muslims, could be curtailed. Muslim areas could be deprived of good roads, policing, sanitation, etc. (The Sachar report showed this happened under earlier Congress governments). The Haj travel subsidy could be stopped. Government job opportunities could be deliberately reduced. There could be hurdles in the way of inter-communal gender relations. Chants associated with Hinduism and exercises like yoga might be made compulsory for all. There could be other such actions. Some might cause no resentment, but many such actions might cause a communal divide. This will divert government and public attention from dealing with UP’s pressing problems.

The state is too big to govern and must be split into three or four. This is an enormous task. The bureaucracy, police, local bodies are inefficient and corrupt. Social benefits do not reach many. Infrastructure (roads, housing, sanitation, safe drinking water, piped water, transport, etc) is grossly inadequate. UP has India’s holiest and most prolific river. The government has used it as a drain for industrial and human effluents. Education system has badly deteriorated. Health services are in poor shape. Both are inadequate. Every function of the government is poorly perfumed.

The BJP has a unique opportunity and a young and popular leader. Instead of playing with peripheral issues, it must focus on the problems and resolve them fast.