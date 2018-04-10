Why government must scrap dual candidature or at least make a candidate winning from 2 constituencies pay for the inevitable bypolls

Every time a candidate wins from two seats, it means bypolls have to be held in one. (Reuters)

The government should consider the Election Commission’s recommendation that the Representation of the People Act, 1951, be amended to disallow candidates from contesting simultaneously from two constituencies. Prime minister Narendra Modi had contested in the 2014 elections from both Vadodara and Varanasi. Politically, that served both the prime minister and the ruling party well. He won from both constituencies—he forfeited the Vadodara seat—which demonstrated well his appeal outside his home-state; his candidature for the Varanasi would have surely bolstered the BJP’s optics in Uttar Pradesh. Contrast that with Indira Gandhi’s “fall back” strategy—after suffering an upset in Rae Bareli, the constituency the Congress had carefully cultivated, in the 1977 polls, Gandhi contested from Medak (in present day Telangana) as well as Rae Bareli in 1980. She forfeited the Medak seat and retained Rae Bareli. Her daughter-in-law and former Congress party chairperson, Sonia Gandhi, did it in 2004, contesting from Bellary and Amethi. Atal Bihar Vajpayee has done it (Vidisa and Lucknow in 1991), Mulayam Singh Yadav too (Azamgarh and Mainpuri in 2014) as have LK Advani and Lalu Prasad.

Every time a candidate wins from two seats, it means bypolls have to be held in one. Apart from the needless burden on the exchequer, the fact that the election machinery has to be rolled out yet again, straining government manpower, should be reason enough to scrap the provision that allows candidates to contest from two seats. But, the hassle to the voters, and the injustice of their chosen representative abdicating, should be treated as the weightiest concern. The Law Commission is in agreement, and the general polls due next year provide the government with the perfect backdrop for scrapping the parts of the Act that allow dual candidature. In case, dual candidature proves too difficult to scrap—politicians may not give up this electoral “insurance” easily—the least the government can do is to amend the Act to make it compulsory that an elected candidate giving up one of her/his seat in favour of another must pay for all expenditure the exchequer incurs for the bypoll.