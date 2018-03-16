Why Google is within its rights to ban cryptocurrency ads

Google’s gate-keeping cuts two ways; “improving ad experience…. removing harmful or intrusive ads” could be a top priority for the company, like it says. (Reuters)

Google has moved to block cryptocurrency ads, including ones for initial coin offerings. It talks about “coordinated action by scammers”, “bad ad experiences” and “maladvertising and phishing scams” in a blogpost to explain its overall ad-screening policy and about “emerging threats” in the context of its decision to ban cryptocurrency ads. While crypto-entrepreneurs cry foul, the first and most important fact to keep in mind is Google is a corporation, and a corporation is free to take such business decisions. That said, what purpose is really served here? To be sure, crypto-bubbles should concern every stakeholder, and there is a need to prevent cryptocurrency scams. But, given how rapidly technology is evolving, it is difficult to evaluate as dynamically each development’s worth and take decisions. In such a case, caution may seem a prudent thing, but a summary resistance disguised as caution is perilous. It will mean that technology that is disruptive, whose full impact can’t be charted just yet, suffers because of passive hostility. Some may deride a relaxed hand with emerging-tech regulation and policy, or even testing the waters with these as undue techno-optimism. However, had it not been for an encouraging policy and business atmosphere, technology like e-mail and search that are key to where Google is today wouldn’t have the width of reach they have now. Both policy and businesses must hedge for the risks emerging tech may carry, but that doesn’t have to be restrictive.

Google’s gate-keeping cuts two ways; “improving ad experience…. removing harmful or intrusive ads” could be a top priority for the company, like it says. At the same time, a company that corners the largest share of the online ad revenue pie is served better if it chooses to screen ads—that pre-empts an user choosing comprehensive blocking of ads. Google’s ad-blocking has as compelling an argument as crypto-entrepreneurs protesting the move have. In the end, it boils down to what kind of environment we want to have for emerging tech.