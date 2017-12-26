Why global cybersecurity initiative must be based on aspiration, delivery, accountability, engagement and transparency

Ravi Shankar Prasad, the electronics & IT minister, even announced a Rs 5 crore fund for start-ups focused on innovation in cybersecurity. (Reuters)

Subi Chaturvedi

The 12th annual meeting of the Internet Governance Forum (IGF) took place during December 18-21, 2017, at the United Nations office in Geneva, where all stakeholders from across civil society, governments and intergovernmental organisations, technical community, private sector, media and academia came together to deliberate on enabling and facilitating policies for global internet governance. The IGF is a global multi-stakeholder forum that promotes discussions and dialogue about public policy issues related to the internet and is hosted by a different country each year, bringing global attention on critical and emerging policy issues around cybersecurity through inclusive public debate and open forums. Cybersecurity has emerged as a critical theme this year and international best practice sharing remains at the core of ‘shaping the digital future.’ Closer home, India last month hosted the fifth Global Conference on Cyberspace (GCCS), which had a significant impact on substantive issues in net governance, putting the spotlight firmly on themes such as cyber-inclusion and cyber-for-growth, along with a more equitable cyberspace with deliberations on ‘Cyber4All’ and ‘Cyber4Peace.’ Around 2,000 delegates from 136 countries participated in the event. Its timing couldn’t have been better, as it came at a time when security issues in the cyberspace are paramount, challenging global governments and regulators.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, the electronics & IT minister, even announced a Rs 5 crore fund for start-ups focused on innovation in cybersecurity. The government remains committed towards making digital inclusion a possibility with a sense of urgency, and Digital India, Aadhaar, BharatNet and the JAM trinity have found mention in all key government initiatives. The UMANG app, or the Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance, launched at GCCS, aims to bring over 162 government services on a single mobile app, with a larger goal of making the government accessible on mobile phones, creating a good use case for internet adoption by our citizens. India is going through a digital revolution and digital transactions taking place throughout the country are soaring. Since January 2017, nearly 26 billion digital transactions have been completed and the number will keep growing. In November alone, around 650 million digital transactions were completed—around 28 million transactions per day. Technology adoption is transforming India into a world leader in telecom and technology services. We are already the second-largest telecom and smartphone market in the world, and our telecom sector is both robust and resilient, adding immense value to the country’s GDP while facilitating economic growth; Indian citizens enjoy some of the cheapest calling and data rates in the world.

IGF 2017 addressed critical policy challenges to cybersecurity, digital economy, the role of internet in sustainable development, human rights, and the impact of digitisation on global economies, media and the political system. In recent years, we have witnessed attacks that affected presidential elections in a number of countries, such as the US and France. Personal emails of the US presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, were said to have been hacked, which, in turn, cost her dearly. A similar attack on the French presidential candidate, Emmanuel Macron, had less severe consequences, with questions being raised regarding the fairness and accuracy of the electoral process. Such attacks not only affect the credibility of a trusted process, but also raise concerns regarding security of a fundamental constitutional democratic electoral process when other nations start intervening, manipulating or interfering in the process of voting. When it does happen, the very sovereignty of nations gets undermined and impacted adversely.

Cybersecurity is a global prerogative and, thus, the solution has to be global as well; there needs to be multi-stakeholder engagement, international cooperation and a comprehensive approach to cybersecurity to ensure the safety and security of the cyberspace. Governments across the world need to protect their citizens and provide open, free, secure and affordable internet access to them. Cyberliteracy can definitely be the beginning, but governments need to stop expecting citizens to keep facing threats from powerful entities and instead ensure that a robust framework exists to protect them. Any global cybersecurity initiative would have to be based on the five principles of aspiration, delivery, accountability, engagement and transparency. These principles form the core of a model that advocates the need for accountability, delivery, education, policy and trust in the presence of international cooperation, multi-stakeholder engagement, capacity building and a robust framework.

There is a crying need to emphasise on digital services that break, bury and kill corruption. Governments have to get out of their comfort zones and coordinate and collaborate with others, and not just on policy documents. It is time for all national governments to be vocal and visible at an international level, insuring and promoting cyberspace. The public sector will have to join hands with the private sector, which owns critical infrastructure and services, in addition to the most skilled manpower that governments cannot afford. Proper utilisation of these resources can make a country cyber-ready.

Writer is Head & senior director of Public Affairs, Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI)