Who cares for labour statistics?

More worryingly, several major industrialised states like Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu are defaulters, say, in the case of Factories Act, the Payment of Wages Act or the Minimum Wages Act.

The central government has been, for good or wrong reasons, quite concerned with the task of carrying out reforms of labour laws and governance systems, primarily on the ground that labour laws enacted in the planned economic regime do not suit the market regime of the present times. While all this is fine, policy-makers and employers’ bodies have not bothered to look at the big elephant (bad labour statistics) in the room. Worse still, people are making assessments and many are making policy recommendations on the basis of bad data. Researchers use official data, however bad they are because there are no alternatives. The question is, can recommendations on public policies based on poor quality of data and with all kinds of adjustments and assumptions to justify the database used be ever credible? There is absolutely no “noise” on the state of official labour data. For example, recently a news report in the Financial Express (“Fewer strikes, lockouts in last 3 years,” February 20; goo.gl/bJ7kNi) relied on provisional and partial statistics on strikes and lockouts displayed by the Labour Bureau and observed that “progressive improvement in industrial relations” augurs well for better investment climate in India. The writer cannot be faulted as he went by the official data and was perhaps not aware of the pitfalls of it. The work stoppage statistics of the Labour Bureau suffer from several infirmities and hence cannot be used to get an idea of even industrial conflict in India. Further, there are alarming differences between the states’ and the Centre’s numbers—for example, the Labour Bureau has recorded 119 strikes and lockouts for all-India for 2015, but the government of Maharashtra Economic Survey recorded 215 only in the state of Maharashtra! It is another matter that judging industrial relations solely on work stoppages—even arguably a robust database on work stoppages—is erroneous as industrial conflict manifests in several ways and official statistics do not capture all of them.

The conception of data on industrial disputes and other labour sector variables dates back to the 1950s in the context of the planned economy and an agrarian economy. Much of the labour statistics is generated as a by-product of labour administration. But significant developments have taken place in the structure of the economy and of the workforce, as both informal economy and new technology-driven workspaces (like platform/app work organisations) interrogate traditional notions of work. The official statistics remains complacently bed-rocked in its traditional mould. Thus, the fundamental shortcoming of labour statistics is that conception of labour variables needs a serious rethink. The official agencies can be forgiven for not modernising the database, say, in the interest of data continuity, if they are doing well what they are supposed to do. But it is shocking that the huge chunks of data produced by the Labour Bureau are absolutely unusable. I have combed various issues of the Indian Labour Year Book/Indian Labour Statistics and annual reports under several laws like the Factories Act and the Minimum Wages Act. The Labour Bureau routinely issues caveats that many states and Union Territories have submitted either defective annual returns or submit returns post-deadline and, as a result, in any year we could observe no-data-show by as many as ten of them.

More worryingly, several major industrialised states like Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu are defaulters, say, in the case of Factories Act, the Payment of Wages Act or the Minimum Wages Act. If the defaulters are consistent, then some assumptions could be made to use the data. The data compliance is erratic. Further, the official data is issued with a time lag that does not justify the production of such a poor quality data. It is impossible to construct reliable time-series covering reasonably recent year data for any labour-related variable. The no-show runs deep vertically as the state labour departments (SLDs) rely on their zonal offices, who, in turn, depend on the primary data-supplying units like firms or trade unions. Several laws like the Trade Unions Act provide for penal action against non-provision of annual returns and several trade unions have faced penalties. Can the government officials be penalised? The state labour departments cry of serious inadequacies like lack of resources, multiple functioning, etc, which is genuine.

The Labour Bureau makes ritualistic statements of its commitment to improving data quality, but not even meagre improvement is visible. It is time the government assesses the usefulness of the reams of poor quality labour statistics. It is not that studies on improvement of labour statistics have not been undertaken. Prof LK Deshpande did a study for the Labour Bureau in the early 2000s and the late Prof TS Papola did a study recently for the International Labour Organisation (ILO), but these are gathering dust, as does any committee report, usually. India ratified the Labour Statistics Convention, 1985 (No. 160), in 1992 and ILO will offer technical assistance to the government; proceedings of the International Conferences of Labour Statisticians provide further material for data reforms.

The wide-ranging reforms with respect to submission of annual returns through combined returns, less frequent submission of returns, self-certification, etc, will possibly impact the validity (coverage) and reliability (consistency) of data. The impact of these reform measures on labour statistics for post-reform years is yet to be assessed. Deterioration in labour statistics can be reflective of the ideological times that we live in. But labour law reforms decisions need credible research evidence, which is utterly lacking. The data deficits concerning employment are seriously affecting construction of any sensible picture of the labour market. More so, readers should be wary of “definitive studies” offering concrete policy outcomes as they could be based on “bad data”.

Clearly, three evils plague labour market governance, viz. inadequate coverage of labour laws, inefficient working of the government labour welfare institutions like ESIC, EPFO, and poor quality of database on labour.

By Kr Shyam Sundar