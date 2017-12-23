When tech giant Apple admitted to slowing down phones with OS updates

Manufacturers, for their part, have long evaded the question. (Reuters)

Many have long suspected that mobile-phone OS developers often encode a mechanism to slow down users’ phones with the release of OS updates. The web is full of forums where phone-users have been comparing notes and complaining. Manufacturers, for their part, have long evaded the question. But, Apple has broken its silence on the issue—in a response to a query following questions being asked on Reddit and Geekbench, the Cupertino-based tech giant has admitted to deliberately slowing down people’s devices with roll-out of new software. Apple blames battery-age for the move—old batteries can’t give optimal support to device functions. However, spikes in performance can shut-down the phone or fry its components if the battery isn’t upto measure—hence, the need to throttle processor functioning, Apple posits. What’s galling though is that people have been buying new devices—iPhones retail at $700-1,000—when the fix for this problem is just a new battery (roughly $80). While Apple has come clean, it is not the only one with this problem.

Although there is no conclusive evidence regarding other devices, Apple was subjected to a test which mapped the slowing down of iPhone performance with updates. However, manufacturers aren’t the only ones to blame. Even app-makers tend to make their apps more complex over time, thus requiring more RAM for usage. Nevertheless, users deserve straight talk and it would be good if other phone-making/OS developing companies come clean. More important, most users would want companies to provide solutions to this problem. Inducing a buyer to shell out $700 year after year, owing to deliberate slowing down of phones, will simply not sail.