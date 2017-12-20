What Yogi Adityanath government is doing for power reforms in Uttar Pradesh

CM to inaugurate Power for All camps to get going on free metered connections for less privileged. (PTI)

UP giving huge attention to electrification & Discom performance. All districts to set up Bijlee Committees & compete with each other. CM to inaugurate Power for All camps to get going on free metered connections for less privileged. All this to be game changer for 2019 elections

• UP charging ahead with power reforms While BPL will get free metered connections under Centrefs Saubhagya scheme, APL will be charged Rs 500. Such connections for hitherto untapped consumers in the state will mean less pilferage and lesser discom losses.

Moving away from Hydrocarbons: World Bank to stop funding oil, gas projects after 2019 http://goo.gl/57ygaW

• World Bank to stop funding polluting power This will prod nations to shift to clean energy sources and meet emission-reduction commitments made in Paris in 2015.

Good discipline by Railways to not allow any project work to commence till 100% of land acquisition done. Understand NHAI policy still at 80%. After this, good idea to include all utility removal and other encumbrances also as a pre-requisite

• Railways prioritises on-track land acquisition Railwaysf current projects include 171 new lines, most of which need land acquisition. It has written to states where projects are planned, saying it will review further investments if there are delays.

Delhi Metro fare hike related war of words continues between Central & Delhi Govts. In latest interaction, Urban Minister urges Delhi govt to concentrate on improving DTC services where there is a shortfall of 7000 buses and a 35% drop in bus ridership

• Delhi Metro: The fare-hike pinch The 4th Fare Fixation Committee had recommended that fares be revised annually every year under automatic mode. The average daily passenger number fell by over 3 lakh after the recent hike.

Bullock Carts & Urban Planning: FinExp today quotes Union Min for Urban Dev Shri HS Puri: gUrban planners mindset still in bullock cart age.h True Sir. Profession has been broadly defined by Town&Country Planning offices giving permissions to builders. So, how to change?

• Modernisation of urban planning needed Most master-plans lay great emphasis on land use at the cost of other areas of urban planning including trunk infrastructure, conservation, water supply and even financing.

Possibly good news for domestic flyers in 2018. TRAI hints that it may soon allow in-flight connectivity over Indian airspace. Currently international flights have to turn off connectivity once over India. Will indeed be a welcome move

• In-flight connectivity to take off soon Traifs norms on in-flight connectivity will come by Decemberend. A global study projects over two-thirds of all airlines making major investments on in-flight connectivity by 2020.

Policy circles toying with idea of Direct Benefit Transfers on electricity as means of cleaning up d Distribution sector. This is clearly a huge administrative challenge. One route to consider is the state distributing pre-loaded charge cards for smart meters to targets

• Electricity could take DBT route soon Power minister RK Singh has stated that the government is looking at giving DBT in electricity backing through legislation. States have agreed on 90% prepaid meters to reduce human interfacing in billing.

Collateral damage: BusinessLine reports that the physical price being paid to having excess generation capacity over demand is that about 5000 MW of coal-based plants have been reduced to near-junk status on account of prolonged idling or very low plf

• Underutilisation pains for power Severe underutilisation of this capacity, created at estimated cost of Rs 25,000 crore, has led to the power sector becoming the second-largest contributor to NPAs.most of these plants are units with capacity between 220 MW and 330 MW.

Vinayak Chatterjee

Chairman, Feedback Infra

Twitter handle: @Infra_VinayakCh

A weekly collection of the authorfs tweets.with a brief backgrounder- by Sarthak Ray